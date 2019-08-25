GOP, Trump campaign hope to flip New Mexico in 2020

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- President Trump has his sights set on New Mexico in hopes of flipping the state in the 2020 election.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports the state could see more from the GOP and the Trump campaign in the state leading up to next year’s vote. This comes just days after a visit from Vice President Mike Pene in southeast New Mexico.

It’s been nearly 16 years since a Republican has won over the state. GOP Chairman Steve Pearce tells the New Mexican other visits from the Trump family are in the works which are indicators that they’re considering the state seriously.