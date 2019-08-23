Good news: Stolen mailbox returned to Las Cruces woman

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – A bit of good news to start your Friday.

Jennifer Potter was asking for help in locating a Snoopy mailbox that was built by her husband, who died in February. Later that night, Potter said that the mailbox was back home.

Just wanted to let you know that someone saw the story and called me to return the mailbox ❤️ thank you guys so much for taking the time to run that story and getting it on air so quickly! Jennifer Potter

She says her husband, Richard, made the mailbox after they moved into their Las Cruces home on Taylor Road three years ago.

Potter says Richard’s creation even included handmade seasonal toppers that changed throughout the year.

When she would drive home, she could see the Snoopy from the end of the block.

“This is kind of something that was left behind by him, part of his legacy that was left behind,” Potter said. “His woodworking skills, his devotion of what he would do for me. This is kind of a representation of that…seeing it gone was pretty heartbreaking.”

A post by Potter sister-in-law urging the public to help find the mailbox made the rounds on social media.