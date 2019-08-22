Good grief! Snoopy mailbox stolen in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Residents in Dona Ana County are furious after someone stole an iconic Snoopy mailbox from a widow’s front yard.

The Las Cruces Police Department shared photos and a message from the woman’s sister-in-law on Facebook asking for the mailbox’s return. The woman says the mailbox was the last thing her brother made for his wife before he died.

People in the comments says the little red house and it’s seasonally changing charters bring them joy. They’re shocked that someone would steal it. They’re begging the thief to return it.