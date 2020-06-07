‘Good’ and ‘Turkey’ forest fires reported in Gila National Forest

SILVER CITY, N.M. (KRQE) – Two new fires have been reported burning in the National Forest System Lands on the Wilderness Ranger District in the Gila National Forest Sunday.

The Turkey Fire is about 27 acres large located northeast of Brushy Mountain on Wilderness Road. The Good Fire covers about 35 acres and located in the Blood Good Canyon in Catron County. Both were reportedly started by lightning.

The Good Fire is located in steep, rugged, and rocky terrain and currently cannot be fought due to safety concerns for the firefighters. Currently, eight smokejumpers and two helicopter crews are fighting the Turkey Fire.

On Saturday, a fire erupted south of Tadpole Ridge in the Silver City Ranger District. These are developing stories and News 13 will provide updates as they become available.

