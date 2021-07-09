Golf tournament next big event for Carrie Tingley Hospital Foundation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Working to bridge the gap for families and children with permanent physical disabilities and helping them reach their full potential. That is the mission of the Carrie Tingley Hospital Foundation. However, the work they do couldn’t be possible without help from the community.

Connie Chavez, Executive Director of the Carrie Tingley Hospital Foundation says that due to the pandemic, their in-person fundraising events had to be canceled. Their golf tournament, Tee Up for Tingley, is back on this year and will take place on September 10 and 11 in Farmington, Albuquerque, Roswell, and Las Cruces. “The hope is that we get folks to participate, to help support in their counties. The resources will stay to support the children and families in their counties,” said Chavez.

Another event coming up in December is the Festival of Trees that will take place on December 3-5 at the Uptown Marriott. More information is available on the Carrie Tingley Hospital Foundation website.