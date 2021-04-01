Golden Apple 2020 Award Recipient Shantel Dixon

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Shantel Dixon is an English Teacher at Capital High School in Santa Fe and is a 2020 Golden Apple Award recipient. Each year, the Golden Apple Foundation of New Mexico names up to seven teachers from across New Mexico for the Golden Apple Excellence in Teaching Award. Several nominees are recognized as Teachers of Distinction. Those who are recognized are illustrative of the many talented and skilled professionals working hard every day to inspire students in New Mexico classrooms.

Shantel Dixon has been an English teacher for six years, and as of 2021, she has moved to an administrative position. She became a teacher because of the teachers in her high school that made her excited about learning. She wanted to come back and teach her students in the community the same way these teachers influenced her. Dixon actually attended Capital High School as a student and then immediately returned to become a teacher there as soon as she graduated.

People who know Dixon say that she gives all she has to her students both at school and on the weekends. Her students adore her and know there is nothing Dixon won’t do for them.