Golden Apple 2020 Award Recipient Richard Pitman

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Richard Pitman is a Biology Teacher at Santa Fe High School and is a 2020 Golden Apple Award recipient. Each year, the Golden Apple Foundation of New Mexico names up to seven teachers from across New Mexico for the Golden Apple Excellence in Teaching Award. Several nominees are recognized as Teachers of Distinction. Those who are recognized are illustrative of the many talented and skilled professionals working hard every day to inspire students in New Mexico classrooms.

Pitman has been teaching for 20 years, all of them at Santa Fe High School. He started as a Chemistry Teacher and then later moved to Biology. Pitman has always loved science because of how hands-on it is.

Pitman has a background in Aquatic Ecology and loves figuring things out. He believes the primary purpose of science is no matter what, if a student has a question, they should figure out how to answer it.

Like many before him, Pitman says that many teachers in his life are why he began teaching. In his 20s, he began tutoring and was told he was very good at it. So that started his path to becoming a teacher, and he has never looked back. “Teaching is about a process. How do you think is more important than what you think about as much,” says Pitman.