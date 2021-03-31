Golden Apple 2020 Award Recipient Lesha Dawn Harneberg

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico's House of Representatives voted to legalize marijuana. It passed in House 38-32 with seven Democrats crossing party lines to vote against it. Now, it faces a tougher test in the Senate. Instead of hearing a bill in individual committees, that only a handful of lawmakers are assigned to, all senators are listening to two cannabis bills, one from the Democrats and one from the Republicans, from there they'll decide which one they'll go forward with.

"The bill before you aims to protect our children, our public health, our natural resources and it creates a smart tax structure and revenue distribution plan," said Rep. Javier Martinez (D- Albuquerque). Rep. Martinez is sponsoring the Democratic-backed bill which has already cleared the House.