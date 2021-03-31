Golden Apple 2020 Award Recipient Lesha Dawn Harneberg

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Lesha Dawn Harneberg is a Biology and Anatomy/Physiology teacher at Eldorado High School in Albuquerque and is a 2020 Golden Apple Award recipient. Each year, the Golden Apple Foundation of New Mexico names up to seven teachers from across New Mexico for the Golden Apple Excellence in Teaching Award. Several nominees are recognized as Teachers of Distinction. Those who are recognized are illustrative of the many talented and skilled professionals working hard every day to inspire students in New Mexico classrooms. Those who know Mrs. Harenberg say she cares about the success for all of her students, not only academically but for any achievement big or small.
