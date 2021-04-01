Golden Apple 2020 Award Recipient Jeanie Stark

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Jeanie Stark was a Special Education English Teacher at Del Norte High School in Albuquerque and is a 2020 Golden Apple Award recipient. Each year, the Golden Apple Foundation of New Mexico names up to seven teachers from across New Mexico for the Golden Apple Excellence in Teaching Award. Several nominees are recognized as Teachers of Distinction. Those who are recognized are illustrative of the many talented and skilled professionals working hard every day to inspire students in New Mexico classrooms.

Those who know Stark say that she is constantly implementing new strategies to help her special education students access the same materials that the regular education students get. She represents the best that teaching has to offer.

Stark started has been a Special Education Teacher for 25 years. Throughout her career, she’s had the opportunity to teach every grade, K-12. Stark received the Golden Apple 2020 Recipient Award during her time at Del Norte High School. However, in January 2021, Stark has moved over to Manzano High School, where she is now the Early Morning Systems Resource Teacher. She focuses on students who are struggling with attendance, behavior, and course work.

“I think God has always given me that desire to become a teacher, but it came very apparent to me when I was in high school. I had a dynamic English Language Arts teacher in the grades 11 and 12, and she was such an amazing teacher,” says Stark when asked about what made her want to become a teacher.

Stark believes every student can learn. Her favorite part of being a teacher is getting every student the chance to learn and continue learning in their journey.