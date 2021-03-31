Golden Apple 2020 Award Recipient Hope Encinias

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Hope Encinias is a Math teacher at New Mexico Connections Academy in Albuquerque and is a 2020 Golden Apple Award recipient. Each year, the Golden Apple Foundation of New Mexico names up to seven teachers from across New Mexico for the Golden Apple Excellence in Teaching Award. Several nominees are recognized as Teachers of Distinction. Those who are recognized are illustrative of the many talented and skilled professionals working hard every day to inspire students in New Mexico classrooms.

Encinias is a High School Math Interventionist at New Mexico Connections Academy. She teaches grades 9-12.

“Math has always been a passion of mine,” says Encinias. She said that she wanted to bring that passion to her students. She wants to help those students with their critical thinking skills and help them be successful in their adult lives.

One of her favorite things about teaching is building connections and relationships with her students. New Mexico Connections Academy is 100% virtual, giving Encinias a chance to meet students and families from all over the state. She enjoys getting to know her students. What makes Encinias happy is seeing her students succeed years after graduation.