Golden Apple 2020 Award Recipient David Ubinger

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Each year, the Golden Apple Foundation of New Mexico names up to seven teachers from across New Mexico for the Golden Apple Excellence in Teaching Award. Several nominees are recognized as Teachers of Distinction. Those who are recognized are illustrative of the many talented and skilled professionals working hard every day to inspire students in New Mexico classrooms. One of those recipients is David Ubinger, a math teacher at Chaparral High School in Chaparral.

Ubinger has been a teacher at Chaparral High School since its opening in 2005. Since then, he’s had the opportunity to teach Algebra I, Geometry, Algebra II, Trigonometry, and Pre-Calculous.

“One of the funnest things I have and challenging is whether a student thinks that they have a high ability, or low ability, they all have the opportunity to learn,” says Ubinger when asked about what one of his favorite things about teaching is. “I kind of embrace that challenge.”