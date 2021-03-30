Golden Apple 2020 Award Recipient Carmen Moon

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Carmen Moon is an English teacher at Capital High School in Santa Fe and is a 2020 Golden Apple Award recipient. Each year, the Golden Apple Foundation of New Mexico names up to seven teachers from across New Mexico for the Golden Apple Excellence in Teaching Award. Several nominees are recognized as Teachers of Distinction. Those who are recognized are illustrative of the many talented and skilled professionals working hard every day to inspire students in New Mexico classrooms. One of those recipients is Carmen Moon. She is an English teacher at Capital High School in Santa Fe.

Moon has been teaching high school students for 19 years and is going on her sixth year teaching at Capital High School in Santa Fe. She previously taught in Gallup.

“I feel like I’m a facilitator of knowledge. I don’t feel like I’m that teacher that pours knowledge into their heads. They learn how to learn, and I kind of nudge them along the way,” says Moon when it comes to teaching her students. One of the greatest honors she believes is when some of her high school students turn into English teachers because of her.

“My hope is that the students understand the importance of their education, maybe at a level that they didn’t quite understand before.”