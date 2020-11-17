GoFundMe set up for suspected vandal in destruction of Santa Fe obelisk

Demonstrators celebrate on the base of a stone obelisk torn down Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, in Santa Fe, New Mexico. In July, activists called for the monument to be removed during peaceful protests. On Monday, a group of around 50 protesters pulled down segments of the stone structure using a rope and a chain. It commemorates federal soldiers who fought against Indigenous people in the 19th Century. A reference to “savage” Indians was chiseled from the monument decades ago. (AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio)

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A GoFundMe is raising donations following the toppling of the Santa Fe obelisk. However, it’s not to rebuild it; it’s to pay for the legal defense for one of the people suspected of bringing it down.

Earlier this month, Santa Fe Police charged 46-year-old Dawn Furlong with multiple felonies related to property damage. Now, community members are raising money for her defense, saying she’s a fixture in the Santa Fe community. SFPD says while they don’t have an opinion on how people choose to pay their legal fees, they’re not surprised to see the fundraising platform used for this.

“I’ve heard it used in many different ways,” said Capt. Anthony Tapia with SFPD’s Criminal Investigations Unit. “People have used that to gather funds for their legal defense so it’s not anything new that we’ve heard of.”

The obelisk, put up in 1866 to honor Civil War-era soldiers who died in battle, came down last month on Indigenous Peoples’ Day in the Santa Fe Plaza. Protesters used cargo straps and rope to tear down the monument, which many said is oppressive to Native Americans.

Police say the investigation into those involved is still active. As more tips come in, more charges could come.

“We are still covering a lot of aspects of our investigation. There’s a lot of video still to cover,” said Capt. Tapia. “We are working with our other law enforcement partners with this investigation as we work to identify other individuals involved.”

According to her social media, Furlong is a tattoo artist in the Santa Fe area. The GoFundMe, which says Furlong is a recognizable member of the community and was “singled out by Santa Fe Police” as a result, has already raised more than $7,500.

Court records show in Furlong’s criminal complaint, police say they received an anonymous tip that she was involved and later saw her in police body camera video, pulling the rope around the obelisk. So far, she and four others face charges in the destruction.

KRQE News 13 reached out to Furlong about the GoFundMe, as well as its creator, Christopher Harris, but have not heard back. Furlong’s first court appearance is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 20.

