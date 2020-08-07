Girl Scouts of New Mexico to offer after-school, weekend classes online

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Girl Scouts of New Mexico will offer after-school and weekend programs online. The group says its staff and volunteers will host age-appropriate classes in order to fill educational gaps during the pandemic.
The scouts had already gone virtual for its summer activities focusing on topics like STEM, entrepreneurship, outdoor education and life skills. Since May, more than 1,600 girls participated in those free, online courses.
