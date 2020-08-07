Girl Scouts of New Mexico to offer after-school, weekend classes online

New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Girl Scouts of New Mexico will offer after-school and weekend programs online. The group says its staff and volunteers will host age-appropriate classes in order to fill educational gaps during the pandemic.

The scouts had already gone virtual for its summer activities focusing on topics like STEM, entrepreneurship, outdoor education and life skills. Since May, more than 1,600 girls participated in those free, online courses.

Related Content:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Friday Evening Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss