NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Girl Scout cookie season will be a little longer this year. The Girl Scouts of New Mexico Trails announced they are extending cookie season by an extra three weeks this year. The season will go through April 10.

The extension comes after distribution delays at the bakery that makes their cookies. The organization encourages customers to be patient as the Girl Scouts manage supply shortages and delays.

Many of the locations where Girl Scouts sell cookies are unable to accommodate the extension of the program. People are encouraged to invite a troop to set up a table in front of your business. Plenty of Girl Scouts in the program are working on their ‘cookie boss patch.’ This program teaches the girls to partner with businesses on corporate cookie donations and purchases. People can help the girls earn their patch by giving them a few minutes to make a pitch on the benefits of working together.