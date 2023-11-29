CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – A 22-year-old Rothschild’s giraffe at the Hillcrest Park Zoo in Clovis died of a heart attack, according to the City of Clovis’ marketing, communications and grant coordinator.

“Laboratory findings from the necropsy performed showed evidence of normal age changes in multiple tissues, as well as suspected cardiac vascular event as the cause of death (Heart attack),” Megan Darrow, City of Clovis marketing, communications and grant coordinator, stated in an email to KRQE News 13.

The City of Clovis announced Jael’s passing on Nov. 11. Rothschild’s giraffes, named after the famous British zoologist Lord Walter Rothschild, are a unique and endangered subspecies known for their distinctive markings and towering stature. Typically, giraffes in zoos have a lifespan of around 20 to 25 years, according to the Nov. 11 news release from the city.

Jael was the mother of Jerrica, who is housed in the giraffe enclosure that was constructed for them at the Hillcrest Park Zoo.