NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Santa Fe National Forest is announcing a temporary closure for the Gilman Tunnels. Officials say the closure is due to falling rocks and debris caused by monsoon rain runoff.

The closed area will be half a mile north and south of the Gilman Tunnels on Forest Road 376. The closure we into effect Monday morning at 9 a.m. and the area will remain closed through the end of monsoon season. According to a release from SNSF, violation of the closure is a Class B misdemeanor and can result in fines.