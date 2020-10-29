Gila National Forest to offer Christmas tree permits online

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Forest Service is in the process of offering Christmas tree permit sales for the Gila National Forest online which will begin on November 16, 2020. The cutting period for Christmas trees is November 21 through December 24 at sundown.
Permits will be available at recreation.gov/tree-permits/gila and will include $5 for any species Christmas tree, the free permit for pinon, and the Every Kid Outdoors Christmas Tree. There is a transaction fee in addition to the permit cost and visitors will need to set up a login on Recreation.gov to complete the transaction.
All fourth graders are eligible for a free Christmas tree permit through the Every Kid Outdoors initiative while supplies allow. To be eligible for a free permit, the Every Kid Outdoor card code must be provided at the time of purchase, additional information can be found at everykidoutdoors.gov.
Permits will still be available at local Forest Service offices. The limit is one tree per household and there are no refunds on permits. The Forest Service states that debit and credit card payments are preferable or to bring exact change.
2020 in-person Christmas Tree permits are available at the following offices:
- Gila National Forest Supervisor’s Office/Silver City Ranger District located at 3005 E Camino del Bosque, Silver City, NM 88061 Phone: 575.388.8201
- Black Range Ranger District (call and make an appointment to pick up permit) located at 1804 N Date Street, Truth or Consequences, NM 87901 Phone: 575.894.6677
- Glenwood Ranger District located at 18 Ranger Station Rd., Glenwood, NM 88039 Phone: 575.539.2481
- Reserve Ranger District located at 5 Smokey Bear Circle, Reserve, NM 87830 Phone: 575.533.6232
- Quemado Ranger District located at 3 Lyle Loop, Quemado NM 87829 Phone: 575.773.4678
- Wilderness Ranger District located at 3697 NM Hwy 35 N, Mimbres, NM 88049 Phone: 575.539.2250
Additional information can be found on the Gila National Forest website.
