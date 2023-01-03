NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The forest service will resume thinning in the Gila National Forest. It will take place north of the Continental Divide trailhead, along Little Walnut Road.
The forest service asks visitors to avoid the area as heavy equipment will be in use. Work is estimated to take a couple of weeks.