SILVER CITY, N.M. (KRQE) – The Glenwood Ranger District of the Gila National Forest is open this week but doesn’t have the staff to sell maps or passes. The Wilderness Ranger District doesn’t have the staff to stay open Wednesday, May 10.

“The National Forests are suffering from the same ‘great resignation’ as other local businesses and government agencies over the past several years,” Gila National Forest Supervisor Camille Howes said in a press release. “We are looking to fill vacancies with local talent. If you or someone you know is looking for work and loves public land, reach out to learn about opportunities to make a difference in your community and enjoy a lifelong career with the Gila National Forest.”

While the National Forests look to hire workers, they recommend forest visitors call ahead to make sure there will be staff at any given ranger district. You can call each district individually or call the Silver City Ranger District at 575-388-8201.

To learn about job opportunities, you can check out the Forest Service’s website. There, you will find links to both permanent and seasonal employment.