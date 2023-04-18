SILVER CITY, N.M. (KRQE) – The Gila National Forest is gathering public input on the future of Grapevine Campground, which was hit hard by flooding. Post-fire flooding from the Black Fire forced the Grapevine Campground to shut down last year.

At its worst, two-thirds of the campground was underwater. The forest says the site may continue to feel the effects for the next two years, possibly more.

Proposals for what to do with the campground will be presented at an open house on May 1 in Silver City at the Grant County Business and Conference Center, located at located at 3031 New Mexico Highway 180 E. in Silver City.

The public is also encouraged to submit issues, ideas, or other options that should be considered in the final proposal. Include: 1) name, address, phone number, and organization represented, if any; 2) title of the project “Grapevine Campground proposal” on which the comment is being submitted; and 3) specific facts and supporting information for the responsible official to consider. Commenter names, addresses, and email addresses will become part of the public record. Comments are most helpful if submitted by May 15.

Written comments may be delivered in person or by mail to: Gila National Forest, Attn: Grapevine Campground, 3697 New Mexico Highway 35 N, HC 68 Box 50, Mimbres, NM 88049. Comments may also be submitted by email to: comments-southwestern-gila@usda.gov.