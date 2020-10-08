Gila National Forest raises fire danger risk to ‘high’

New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Gila National Forest is now under a high fire danger warning. Forest officials say they’ve seen warmer than normal temperatures and less than average rain. Visitors should avoid using anything with an open flame or spark and rangers remind you to completely extinguish your campfires.

Forest officials also say to report fires or abandoned campfires to the Silver City Interagency Dispatch at 1-800-538-1644.

Latest New Mexico News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Friday Morning Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss