Gila National Forest raises fire danger risk to ‘high’

SANDOVAL COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) - Thanks to an illegal transaction by a former commissioner, Sandoval County taxpayers are out hundreds of thousands of dollars. That is according to current commissioners who said they are working to clean up the mess. While the money from the transaction has benefited the county from what they thought was just a lease, they now say they are owed more than what they are due.

Sandoval County commissioners said it was an inappropriate, illegal transaction more than a decade ago that is now coming to light. "I don't know if you want to call it corruption or complete incompetence," Commissioner Jay Block said. "Everybody understands that there is kind of a mess on our hands," County Financial Advisor Rob Burpo added.