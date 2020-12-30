Gila National Forest officials warn of safety hazard at Pueblo Park Interpretative Trail

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Gila National Forest, Glenwood Ranger District is urging the public to be extremely cautious while hiking the Pueblo Interpretive Trail (Trail to the Past). Gila National Forest officials report that on Tuesday, the district recreation manager and district archaeologist were evaluating an interpretative trail at Pueblo Park and discovered just beyond the trail sign there was a significant safety hazard.
Officials say there appears to be either an old well or vault toilet hole that is no longer covered with the wooden cap. Forest officials explain that the cap had been vandalized and a deep pit is exposed that is filled with liquid and there are rusty nails and debris that surrounds it.
That portion of the trail has been blocked with flagging. Hikers can continue the trail by diverting around the closure following the cairns beyond it.
District Ranger Erick Stemmerman is asking the public to “exercise extreme caution and remember to stay on the trail”. Officials have implemented temporary safety measures and the Forest Engineering staff will be evaluating the hazard to find a permanent and long-term solution.
