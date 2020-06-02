Gila National Forest officials warn of black bear sighting

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The U.S. Forest Service is asking the public to be aware after a black bear was reported in the area of North Star Road (Forest Road 150) north of the Continental Divide Trail in the Gila National Forest. Forest officials warn people to be aware of their surroundings.

On Monday, an aggressive mountain lion was reported on La Luz Trail. Officials say animals are making their way down to lower elevations in search of food and water.

The U.S. Forest Service offers the following information if you encounter a bear:

Do not run and remain calm

Group people together and pick up small children

Continue to face the bear and back away slowly and talking calmly to identify yourself as a human

If the bear tries to approach you, try to make yourself appear large and imposing by stretching out your arms and making loud noises

Carry bear spray and know how to use it which can deter a charging bear

