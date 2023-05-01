Officials with the Gila National Forest will host an open house Monday, May 1 to discuss the future of Grapevine Campground after it was closed due to post-fire flooding from the Black Fire. The meeting is scheduled for 4 to 7 p.m. at the Grant County Business and Conference Center. The public is invited to attend the open house and provide their input.

Options and proposals for the future of the campground will be presented at the open house. The public is encouraged to submit issues, ideas, or other options to be considered in the final proposal. Include: 1) Name, address, phone number, and organization represented, if any; 2) Title of the project “Grapevine Campground proposal” on which the comment is being submitted; and 3) Specific facts and supporting information to consider. Comments should be submitted by May 15.

Forest officials are also accepting written comments. Those can be delivered in person or by mail to: Gila National Forest, Attn: Grapevine Campground, 3697 New Mexico Highway 35 N, HC 68 Box 50, Mimbres, NM 88049. Comments may also be submitted by email to: comments-southwestern-gila@usda.gov.