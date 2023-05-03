TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Ongoing construction in the Gila National Forest has shut down the Black Range District office on Wednesday. The North Date Street/I-25 Business Loop Roundabout Project has caused the water to be shut off.

“Customer service is a priority; however, we can’t safely keep our doors open without water for drinking and sanitation,” said Acting Black Range District Ranger Michael Martinez-McGrath. “Staff will continue the work of the Forest from home or in the field today and our doors will re-open tomorrow if water service has been restored.”

People who need assistance can contact the Silver City Ranger District at 575-388-8201 or Maribeth Pecotte at 575-388-8211 or Maribeth.Pecotte@usda.gov.