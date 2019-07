SILVER CITY, N.M. (KRQE) – Visitors to the Gila Cliff Dwellings National Monument will no longer have to pay to get in.

Right now, it costs $10 to get into the recreation area north of Silver City—but come August 1, the park will stop charging fees altogether.

The superintendent says it comes after the park crunched some numbers and determined it was not benefiting from its fee collection operations.