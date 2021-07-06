Gila and Cibola National Forest lift fire restrictions

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Gila National Forest has lifted its Stage 1 Fire Restrictions as of Tuesday, July 6 at 8 a.m. In a press release, the Gila National Forest reports that the campfire, welding, and smoking restrictions lift was based on the arrival of the summer monsoons, higher humidity, and lower temperatures all of which have reduced fire danger in southern New Mexico.

The restrictions were initially put in place on April 26, 2021. The Cibola National Forest and National Grasslands will also be lifting all of their fire restrictions on Tuesday, July 6.

While Stage 1 fire restrictions on campfires and smoking are lifted, forest managers are asking visitors to still use extreme caution around campfires and other ignition sources. Those who visit the forest are reminded to never leave your campsite until the fire is fully extinguished and is cold to the touch.

Those who violate regulations that prohibit abandoning a campfire face a fine and or imprisonment.