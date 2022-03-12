NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A new state program aims to serve as a somber reminder to look out for motorcycles. “When the motorcyclists pass by the ghost bikes, they’re going to remember some of their friends and people they’ve lost, but even more importantly is that automobiles watch out for motorcyclists,” says Frank Montano from the New Mexico Motorcycle Rights Organization.

The Department of Transportation collaborated with local motorcycle groups to launch Ghost Motorcycles. Like the ghost bicycles seen along roads, the white motorcycles will be installed where riders were hurt or killed in crashes.

Organizers say they hope it will not only raise awareness among drivers but also remind motorcyclists to be more aware of their surroundings. “It hits home for a lot of us, especially because we are such a tight-knit community that we get to know a lot of people, and whenever certain people pass away, it really hits us all pretty hard,” Josh Vallejos says, a painter at Thunderbird Harley-Davidson.

The program uses donated bikes that are no longer functioning.