NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Film and TV Expo is back for its second year. August 27 from 12 to 4 p.m. at the IATSE Local 480 training center (8430 Washington Pl NE) people are invited to the open house to view demonstrations and get a look at the skills it takes to make movies and TV.

The event is free and features a number of vendors in the industry from all parts of production. The open house will also include food trucks, a demo set, hands-on activities and basecamp tours. People at the expo can get an up-close look at filming, learn how movies are cast, sample skills and even enroll in movie and film schools.