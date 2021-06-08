Georgia O’Keeffe Museum plans expansion

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Georgia O’Keefe Museum is planning a massive expansion. The Santa Fe New Mexican is reporting that museum officials are hoping to build a 54,000 square foot museum.

Located off of Grant Avenue, the museum would have a large gallery space, a lecture hall, and a classroom. There will also be a basement to house other collections including some of O’Keeffe’s work.

The new museum is expected to cost more than $60 million. Officials hope it will be completed by the end of 2024.

