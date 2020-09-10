George R.R. Martin’s request to build Santa Fe castle denied

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Author George R.R. Martin’s request to build a castle in Santa Fe has been denied. The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that the city’s Historic Districts Review Board decided on Tuesday they would not grant his request for a proposal that would have exceeded the building height limit in the historic district where he lives.
The proposal is said to have included plans to construct a seven-sided, free-standing, castle-style library in an undeveloped area of the author’s property. The New Mexican states that the review board also considered a proposal in January for a similar castle-type structure at this home which was also denied.
Since the initial proposal, an architect redesigned the project and submitted a new height exception request to the board. Neighbors also opposed the idea which was said to have included a roof deck and stair and elevator tower. A group of over 40 neighbors sent in a letter to the board. Martin’s book series, “A Song of Ice and Fire” was the inspiration for the HBO hit show “Game of Thrones”.
