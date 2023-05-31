NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Air Force general court-martialed for trying to force himself on his brother’s wife in New Mexico will retire with a demoted rank. According to the military news outlet “Stars and Stripes,” The Air Force Secretary demoted Major General William Cooley to Colonel. During a court martial last year, Cooley was found guilty of trying to kiss his sister-in-law after a family barbeque in New Mexico in August 2018.

As part of his sentence, Cooley was reprimanded and forfeited $55,000 of pay but avoided prison time and initially kept his rank. The demotion docks Cooley by two pay grades and will cost him tens of thousands of dollars in retirement pay and benefits. Stars and Stripes reported that Cooley was the highest-ever ranking officer to be convicted of a sex crime.