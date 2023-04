ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – North America’s biggest pow-wow is kicking off Thursday in Albuquerque. Thousands of people will likely be heading to the fairgrounds for the Gathering of Nations.

The Gathering of Nations is set to kick off Thursday night at 7 p.m. at the Convention Center. with the Miss Indian World Traditional Presentations. Friday, vendors and the trading market will be open to the public beginning at 10 a.m. Then, at Tingley Coliseum at noon will be the grand entry of dancers.