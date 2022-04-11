NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Gas prices in New Mexico are down 11 cents from last month. Triple A reports regular gas costs on average are about $4.06. Albuquerque is averaging $3.96, down 22 cents from last month.

Catron County currently averages the highest gas prices in the state with drivers paying $4.69 per gallon. New Mexico continues to trend just below the national average gas price.