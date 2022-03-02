NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Gas prices continue to climb around the US as inflation and the Russian invasion of Ukraine push oil prices higher. According to AAA here in New Mexico, gas prices have risen nearly a dollar in the last year.

That’s still about 10 cents lower than the national average and travelers through the metro say they are feeling the pinch. “A few years ago I drove from Ohio to Idaho and it’s now almost the same prices now to go Phoenix to Denver,” said traveler Lauren Capson.

During the State of the Union address, President Biden pledged to release 30 million barrels of oil from the strategic petroleum reserve to address rising gas prices.