NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Gas prices are once again on the rise in New Mexico with the average at $3.09 per gallon. That’s 11 cents higher than a week ago

Albuquerque, Santa Fe, and Las Cruces all saw increases at $3.04, $2.96, and $3.22.

On the flip side, Farmington actually saw a drop from $3.56 last week to $3.44, and while prices are higher than last week, they are down 12 cents from a year ago.

“They are going up and down; it’s a roller coaster. Some days, you know, you are excited, ’cause – oh gosh – they went down then, literally the next day, they’re up all the way to $2.99, I believe it was the other day,” said resident Caroline Wolf.

AAA said increasing crude oil prices are to blame, but this weekend’s cold weather could affect fuel deliveries and push prices higher.