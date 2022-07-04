NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Gas prices are falling throughout the state, now averaging $4.62 per gallon. That’s down 10 cents compared to a week ago and while it isn’t a huge drop, drivers say it’s a welcome change. “It’s actually feeling nice, fill up the tank on not $100, just $80. So that’s pretty great,” said traveler Illisa Garcia.

Gas prices are still more than $1.50 higher than a year ago and many are feeling the pinch. “I know a lot of people who are going broke and homeless because of the gas prices, some people are having to walk and ride the bus and are being late to work due to not being able to pay for gas,” said another traveler, Julianna Garcia.

Nationwide, gas prices are hovering around the $4.80-per-gallon mark.