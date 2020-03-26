Live Now
House approves $2.2 trillion rescue package, US infections surge to most in world

Gas prices drop to four-year low

New Mexico

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Gas prices in the U.S. have dropped to a four-year low, at an average of $2.70 for regular unleaded.

That’s great for drivers, but it means more uncertainty for our state which is so reliant on oil money. Here in New Mexico, AAA says the average is down to $2.01 a gallon. Albuquerque is even lower at $1.87.

If you make the extra effort, you can find it even cheaper. Costco is offering $1.36 a gallon.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Friday Afternoon Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Friday Afternoon Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞