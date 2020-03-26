Gas prices drop to four-year low

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Gas prices in the U.S. have dropped to a four-year low, at an average of $2.70 for regular unleaded.

That’s great for drivers, but it means more uncertainty for our state which is so reliant on oil money. Here in New Mexico, AAA says the average is down to $2.01 a gallon. Albuquerque is even lower at $1.87.

If you make the extra effort, you can find it even cheaper. Costco is offering $1.36 a gallon.

