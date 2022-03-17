NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Five gas companies have been fined $55,000 each for methane reporting violations. Great Western Drilling, VF Petroleum, HL Brown, Parallel Petroleum, and Southbound Gas Company were cited last month after the state said their quarterly reports failed to include the amount of methane waste.

State energy officials say 408 operators didn’t meet the deadline. Nearly 160 of them have since sent in their report but 250 have yet to do so. The state says the five cited companies are the top natural gas producers in the state.