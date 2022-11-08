NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A utility may be getting more expensive as many families still battle inflation. New Mexico Gas Company customers could see an increase in their bills starting at the end of next summer.
If approved, some customers would see a 93-cent raise on their bills.
The Public Regulation Commission is expected to make a ruling in the spring about the rate increase. If approved, the measure wouldn’t happen until August.