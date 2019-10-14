Garbage piling up near a Chaves County park

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE)- The site near Cumberland Park in Midway needed extra clean-up this morning after a huge pile of trash covered the ground.

The problem has gotten so bad, that the Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook they will charge anyone caught illegally leaving their trash behind. Residents concerned that dumping trash like this could cause the location to shut down.

“How long before the county says we can’t afford to maintain this. That is a big concern of mine, I would like all the people to pay attention to the rules here” said Brian Archuleta

Officials are reminding people there are 4 dump locations, all are free to county residents.