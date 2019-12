SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Calling all Game of Thrones fans: Santa Fe has a new bookstore in town you’re going to want to check out.

Author, TV producer and longtime Santa Fe resident George R.R. Martin quietly opened up his Game of Thrones bookstore, “Beastly Books,” last month. The shop carries titles signed by him and local authors, along with Game of Thrones merchandise.

You can find Beastly Books right next door to the Jean Cocteau Cinema, which Martin revived back in 2013.