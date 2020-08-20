Game & Fish shares origin story of bear-head insignia

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Game & Fish is celebrating 85 years of its insignia by sharing where that well-known bear head came from. They say many people assume it’s Smokey Bear since Game & Fish helped rescue the cub in 1950, but the insignia was born years before that when well-known Taos artist William Buck Dunton became the hunting partner of Elliot Barker who later became the director of Game and Fish.

In 1935, the state Game Commission said the department needed an insignia, so Barker presented sketches of different animals from his friend Dunton. The bear head won out and the state paid Dunton $100. At the time, the black bear had just recently been declared protected.