Game & Fish reminds New Mexicans to leave young wildlife alone

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Game & Fish is reminding the community as spring is an exciting time for wildlife, the public is urged to leave deer and antelope fawns, elk calves, bear cubs, and other wild animals alone. In a press release, the department explains that most of the young animals are hiding while they wait for their parents to return from foraging nearby.

Department deer biologist Orrin Duvuvuei warns the community that removing the animals could cost them their lives as young animals exhibit hiding behaviors to avoid detection which increases their chance for survival. While people may think the animals are abandoned, the animal’s mothers is usually only a few hundred yards away.

The public is urged to leave the animal alone and quietly leave the area. Duvuvuei states in the press release that returning a young animal back to its natural environment after it’s been carried off by a human can be difficult and may not work in all instances.

Game & Fish asks the community to refer to the following guidelines if young wildlife is seen: