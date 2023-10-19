NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – State game and fish authorities are searching for a poacher who killed a bull elk. Hunter managers with the U.U. Bar Ranch near Angel Fire notified game wardens about the carcass left to waste on its property.

The elk had its head removed and was field-dressed. The ranch says all of its hunters and guides were accounted for, and none of them are responsible. If anyone has any information on this case, they are asked to contact the Game and Fish Department at 1-800-432-4263 or online.