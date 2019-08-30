Game and Fish undertakes its largest elk study ever

The Game and Fish Department has been busy rounding up elk. It’s part of the largest study ever, of its kind in the state.

The purpose is to learn more about elk survival, causes of mortality, predator/prey relationships, habitat use and movements. Wildlife biologists capture the elk, perform exams, take blood, put a radio collar and ear tag on them, and then set them free.

The study focused on the Gila, which is home to the largest elk herds in the state. The area also has the highest diversity of species including coyotes, bears, mountain lions, and wolves.

The study will help biologists make future management decisions.