NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – With hunting season in full swing, the Game and Fish Department will be starting violation checkpoints. Game and Fish said other law enforcement officers may also assist and the public may encounter minor delays.

The hunting season began back on April 1 but big game hunts such as antelope, big horn sheep, and bear either started this month or are slated to begin in the next two weeks. The department is also asking anyone who sees a wildlife violation to report it to them online.