LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico Game and Fish officers came to the rescue of a deer stuck in a hammock. Officers found the buck in Los Alamos after a resident called for help.
They were able to tranquilize the deer and remove the netting from his antlers. He was then released and is said to be doing well.