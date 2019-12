EDDY COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) -Game wardens in southeastern New Mexico are putting illegal hunters on notice thanks to a donation.

The Eddy County chapter of the Mule Deer Foundation gave $7,000 to the Department of Game and Fish. The money was used to buy four thermal imaging scopes that can pick up heat signatures at night.

The Department says the technology will now put them on the same level as poachers who also use the thermal scopes.